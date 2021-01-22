The St. Croix Valley Fusion girls hockey team played four games in a six-day span last week.
The Fusion ended the week with a 6-2 win over Eau Claire Area Jan. 16.
The Fusion put the game away with four goals in the first period. Trinity Mittl started the scoring with assists by Kendall Sundby and Jaden Woiwode at the 4 minute, 38 second mark.
Nineteen seconds later, Bella Rasmuson scored off the assist by Tyann Mittl. Jenna Bergmanis made the game 3-0 off the assist by Tyann Mittl. Tyann Mittl ended the scoring in the last few seconds of the first period.
Juneau Paulsen scored the fifth goal in the last minute of the second period to make the game 5-2. Paulsen added the final goal in the third period on another shorthanded goal.
Olivia Dumond stopped 23 shots to earn the win. The Fusion outshot Eau Claire 37-25 and blanked the Stars on the power play (0-for-4).
The night before was a frustrating one for the Fusion as Chippewa Falls/Menomonie won 6-2.
The frustrating part for the Fusion was 1-for-7 on the power play, while the Sabres went 3-for-4. The Fusion even outshot CF/M 43-36.
Trinity Mittl scored the Fusion’s first goal at the 12 minute, 48 second mark in the first period on the power play with the assists to Makenzie Weiss and Juneau Paulsen.
The Sabres put the game away with three goals in the second period to make the score 5-1.
Jenna Bergmanis added the Fusion’s final goal in the third period. Olivia Dumond stopped 30 shots for the Fusion.
What was even more frustrating for the Fusion was they defeated the Sabres three days earlier, 5-3.
The Fusion took control of the game scoring three goals in the third period. Jaden Woiwode scored the first two, while Jadyn Erickson scored her first goal of the season for the final one.
Tyann Mittl scored the game’s first goal as Juneau Paulsen added a goal in the second period.
Trinity Mittl finished with three assists. Kendall Sundby, Makenzie Weiss and Juneau Paulsen had one assist each.
Olivia Dumond stopped 32 shots to earn the win. The Fusion outshot the Sabres 35-22.
The Fusion started the week with a 3-0 loss to Western Wisconsin. Their offense was cold as it managed only 20 shots, including two in the first period.
Olivia Dumond stopped 19 shots.
The Fusion are now 6-6 on the year. They travel to Onalaska 5 p.m., Jan. 21.
