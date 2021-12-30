Two Baldwin-Woodville wrestlers and one St. Croix Central wrestler will be wrestling for Northern Badger championships Thursday evening.
B-W's Colton Hush will be wrestling River Falls' Travis Moelter in the 113-pound final. Meanwhile, B-W's Hunter Bonte will be squaring up against Cadott's Brayden Sonnentag in the 126-pound title.
St. Croix Central's Devin Weasley will be wrestling Amery's Eddie Simes in the 170-pound final.
Defending state champion Amery showed its strength to take the overall points lead. The Warriors have six wrestlers competing in the championship, at 106, 152, 170, 195, 220 and 285 pounds. Baldwin-Woodville is second. St. Croix Central is fifth.
The Northern Badger features over 40 schools and is held in River Falls.
