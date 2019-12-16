Turnovers doomed the Baldwin-Woodville girls basketball team in its Middle Border Conference opener Friday, Dec. 6, against Ellsworth.
The Blackhawks committed 23 turnovers in a 50-37 loss to the Panthers.
Ellsworth raced out to a 34-18 halftime lead thanks to the play of Kaitlyn Nugent and Autumn Earney, who finished with 15 and 14 points respectively.
B-W (1-3 overall) also struggled from the three-point line, finishing 5-for-22.
Maddy Jensen had a solid all-around game for Baldwin-Woodville as she led them in scoring with 11 points. She also pulled down nine rebounds, three steals and two blocks. Brooke Klatt tossed in five, while Brianna Mikla and Kaelyn Olson each scored four. Kate Groskreutz dished out three assists.
