Turf field open for Hawks

Claire Stein and Rollie Rieck threw out the ceremonial first pitches on the new Baldwin-Woodville Baseball Turf Field. Baldwin-Woodville Director of Athletics, Jason Sell, delivered the following words,
“Today, May 7th, we are standing on the site of the old Baldwin-Woodville Blackhawks Baseball Field.
‘It is significantly different for a year ago. You see the Turf, you see the lights, you see the dugouts, and a totally different angle to the field.
‘This new field will now be the Home of the Baldwin-Woodville Blackhawks for years to come.
‘To commemorate the first Conference game here is a contest between Baldwin-Woodville and New Richmond. Long time rivals and conference foes. This will probably be the last conference game between B-W and NR as NR is moving to the Big Rivers Conference.
‘We have two special guests with us tonight who will be throwing out the ceremonial first pitches at this new ball field. They are Claire Stein and Rollie Rieck.
Both Claire and Rollie were long time teachers and coaches at Baldwin-Woodville.
Claire Stein was a long time English teacher and also Athletic Director.
‘Rollie Rieck was a long time Social Studies and History teacher and Baseball Coach.
I, along with countless other students, were fortunate to have learned some things from both of these Coaches and Leaders who have been valuable members of the Baldwin-Woodville communities with their public service in Education and in serving on various Municipal and village office capacities. Because of what they have done here at Baldwin-Woodville is part of the reason that we are at this great facility you see here today.
‘Thank you Mr. Claire Stein and thank you Mr. Rollie Rieck.”
B-W beat NR 3-2 on Friday night.
