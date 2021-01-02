It was a bad start for the Baldwin-Woodville boys hockey team.
Tomah/Sparta scored the first goal 25 seconds into its match last week. They added the second goal two minutes later and were off and running.
Tomah/Sparta ended up with the 6-2 win.
“Tomah/Sparta was ready to go at puck drop and it didn’t seem like we were,” B-W coach Lucas Trickle explained. “They’ve got some really talented hockey players and they were able to use their skill and speed to jump out to a 4-1 lead in the first period. Our coaching staff felt like we settled in after the first period, but it’s hard to dig yourself out of a three goal deficit.”
Boone Mathison ended up with a hat trick in the first period. Danny Amberg added two goals in the second period. Tomah/Sparta ended up out shooting B-W 34-26.
Bazl Cook and Blake Lokken scored both B-W goals. Cook and Jacob Sanders were credited with the assists.
“We were missing a number of players which isn’t an excuse, but it did impact our depth so we’re hopeful that we’ll get a number of those guys back next week for the holiday tournament,” Trickle said.
The Blackhawks are now 5-3 on the year.
