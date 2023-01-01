A back-and-forth game between Northwestern and St. Croix Central in boys basketball swung the Tigers’ way at the end as they prevailed 78-76 Dec. 20.
“I thought we played very well in this game,” SCC coach Matthew Bailey said. “We were able to handle and break the full court pressure early from Northwestern, which took them out of their press.
“I felt like we answered every run they had and vice versa. We had a number of guys step up and make big shots/plays down the stretch.”
Central (4-3 overall) had a one-point lead under a minute left, but a few bad bounces and Cole Lahti gave Northwestern the lead for good.
The 6-foot-5-inch senior standout finished with a game-high 23 points for Northwestern. He also added seven rebounds and five assists.
He led four Tigers (5-0) in double figures as Jase Nelson scored 11 points along with seven rebounds and eight assists. Bryce Oswskey and Gavin Williams contributed 10 points each.
“Northwestern’s experience definitely gave them a slight advantage in the final two minutes,” Bailey continued. “They stayed poised and made plays when they were behind late. We had a few timely mistakes that really hurt us, but it was a great learning experience for our guys to be in a tight game with the No. 9 team in the state.”
Central had four players in double figures as well led by Mason Sullivan’s 20. He chipped in with nine rebounds, three assists and four steals.
Owen Talledge added 14 points along with three rebounds. Caden Wester added a double-double of 13 points and 12 rebounds as Kaden Fry tallied 10 points and five rebounds.
Simon Herink finished with nine points and five assists.
Central outrebounded Northwestern by five. The Tigers had five more blocks than SCC and shot nearly 59 percent from the field overall compared to the Panthers’ 48.6 percent.
“Obviously, we would have liked to get that win, but we can definitely take a lot away from the loss,” Bailey concluded.
