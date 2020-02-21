The New Richmond boys basketball team outscored B-W 43-29 in the second half to highlight its 78-57 victory on Feb. 18.
With the win, The Tigers remain in first place in the Middle Border Conference at 11-1 and improve to 17-2 overall.
“We knew that going into NR was going to be a difficult task,” said B-W coach Jeremy Nygaard. “I thought we played really well in the first half. We tried to play a slower tempo than we're used to and limit the baskets that NR got in transition. We got down seven in the first half but went on a 9-0 run and took the lead with about four minutes left to play. We ended the half with a handful of empty possessions and went in down seven again. We felt really good about our chances.”
Joey Kidder was one of four Tigers in double figures with 23 points, followed by CJ Campbell’s 14. Owen Covey tossed in 13 and Jack Stuedemann finished with 11.
“We kept it within striking distance for the first part of the second half, closing their lead to 4 six minutes into the half,” Nygaard continued. “They had switched to a zone and we got some good looks. I kind of thought they'd go back to man-to-man. They stuck with it and we started to struggle a little bit. It seemed like every time we got a basket, they'd come down and either answer with a quick one of their own or a 3. That took the wind out of our sails.”
Warick Weyer led the Blackhawks with 16 points. Zach Nilssen finished with a double-double of 11 points and 13 rebounds. Thomas Albrightson scored seven points in only 11 minutes. Hunter Clausen, Cam Thompson and Ross Roemhild each finished with six points.
B-W is now 11-9 on the year.
