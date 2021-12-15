New Richmond outscored Baldwin-Woodville 31-21 in the second half to win 41-34 in girls basketball action Dec. 7.
Gabby Aune led the Tigers with 14 points, while Makayla Langeness tossed in 13. Brooklyn Jackson posted eight points and eight rebounds.
No individual stats for the Blackhawks were found online.
B-W is now 2-2 on the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.