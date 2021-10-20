The New Richmond boys soccer team flexed its muscles against Baldwin-Woodville, winning 8-0 Oct. 14 in the Blackhawks’ regular season finale.
“The outcome wasn’t very surprising,” B-W coach Nathan Franey said. “New Richmond is a much bigger school and the outcome of this game has been similar in past years.”
Jovani Perez-Sanchez and Cohan Hare tallied two goals each for New Richmond. Aidan Westmoreland, Simon Neblich, Reily Heiberg and Roshane Samuels scored individual goals each.
“New Richmond is a very good team and they simply outplayed us in multiple aspects of the game,” Franey said.
Baldwin-Woodville wrapped up its regular season with a 10-4-2 record.
PLAYOFFS
The Blackhawks earned the No. 2 seed in the Division 4 sectional. They start their playoff run, hosting No. 7 Newman Catholic, 7 p.m., Oct. 21.
If they win, they would host the regional final against the winner of No. 3 Northland Pines/No. 6 Cumberland, Oct. 23.
The sectional semifinals is Oct. 28. The sectional final is scheduled for 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 30, in Baldwin-Woodville.
The boys state soccer tournament is Nov. 4-6 in Milwaukee.
“We are very excited to see how far we can make it this season,” Franey said. “We are hoping to make a deep playoff run this year.”
