Over 40 percent of the team points scored by the St. Croix Central boys track and field team April 25 at the Baldwin-Woodville Invitational were thanks to the performances of the shot putters and discus throwers.
Central had five of the top six throwers in the shot put along with three of the top four results in the discus.
SCC finished third in the team standings with 124 points. Grantsburg won the team title with 138, edging Elk Mound by five.
Brody Peissig won the shot put with a throw of 44 feet- 1 ½ inches. Tadd Posey took second at 40-1 1/2, edging Jacob Berends, who took third. Nathan Stark was fourth at 38-8, while Aidan Schlueter finished sixth at 38-0.
Schlueter won the discus at 137-0 as Peissig was second at 110-8. Hayden Buckel added a fourth place at 104-6.
The 1,600 relay of Jayden Boyce, Brian Woehrle, Matthew Goossens and Will Fredericks posted a second place finish at 3:47.28. The 800 relay of Boyce, Rhett Schweitzer, Khristian Steinke and Buckel took third at 1:39.15, while the 3,200 relay of Fredericks, Jackson Nalley, Chayton Gottfredsen and Blake Leth took fourth (9:35.31). Boyce, Schweitzer, Goossens and Adam Gulich posted a fifth place in the 400 relay (47.86).
Adam Madlung was third in the 3,200 run (11:35.80) along with an eighth place in the 1,600 run (5:15.47). Gavin Searl took third in the 300 hurdles (45.40), fifth in the triple jump (36-8 ½) and seventh in the long jump (18-0).
Peissig finished fourth in the triple jump (36-10 ¾) along with eighth in the 110 hurdles (19.20). Woehrle was fourth in the 300 hurdles (46.31) and sixth in the high jump (5-4). Chris Woehrman added a fifth in the 400 (56.55), edging Fredericks, who clocked in with a time of 57.97. Gottfredsen recorded a fifth in the 800 (2:23.31).
Meanwhile, the girls took seventh in the team standings with 43.5 points. Amery rolled to the team meet with 188 points. Grantsburg was second with 94, B-W placed third with 91.5.
Addy Swanson was second in the 3,200 run (13:01.37) along with the 800 relay of Ella Hawkins, Eliza McKenna, Kendall Sundby and Kendra Harmon (1:58.50).
SIdnie Roshell placed third in the high jump (4-6), while the 400 relay of Hawkins, McKenna, Sundby and Katherine Summers took fourth (56.09).
Sundby added a fifth in the 100 dash (13.63) along with Jordyn Heinrich in the shot put (27-11). Roshell was sixth in the 800 (2:47.23). The 1,600 relay of Kaitlyn Carlson, Swanson, Halle Gessler and Roshell took seventh (5:08.96).
