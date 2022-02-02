The Baldwin-Woodville girls basketball team earned its second six-game winning streak of the season thanks to a 38-34 win over Northwestern in the Northwest Girls Basketball Challenge Saturday in Somerset.
The B-W defense helped limit Northwestern to 9-for-45 (20%) shooting from the field.
The Tigers only scored 11 points in the first half.
Anna Jordt led the way again with a game-high 17 points and four rebounds. Maddy Jensen chipped in with nine. Marney Roemhild helped clinch the game late for B-W as she went 5-for-6 from the free throw line. Haley Jordt pulled down eight rebounds, while Brooke Klatt posted three steals.
B-W shot 9-for-44 from the field (20.4%) and 20-for-34 (58.8%) from the free throw line. Northwestern was 13-for-18 (72.2%) from the free throw line.
Tieryn Plasch had a team-high 11 points for Northwestern (12-7 overall)
B-W is now 15-4 overall.
B-W 66, Amery 42
Ten Blackhawks scored as they posted a season-high in points to earn the Jan. 27 win.
Anna Jordt tallied a game-high 17 points with eight rebounds and two assists. She was 7-for-10 from the field.
Ryeah Oehlke posted nine points and seven rebounds. Stella Kamm chipped in with eight points and four rebounds. Maddy Jensen finished with seven points. Jenna Livingston and Marney Roemhild added six points each.
B-W shot 50% from the field and 53.8% from the free throw line. The Blackhawks finished with 40 points in the paint.
Alex Edwards led Amery with 14 points. Luciana Aizpurua and Mia Brotzel posted eight points each. Grace Carlson tallied five points and nine rebounds. The Warriors shot 28.8% from the field.
B-W 51, Somerset 46
It was the Jordt sisters who carried the Blackhawks to the victory over Somerset Jan. 25.
Anna finished 7-for-16 from the field for 14 points and nine rebounds. Haley added 11 points, four rebounds along with two blocked shots.
Marney Roemhild posted nine points along with three rebounds, three assists and three steals. Brooke Klatt dished out four assists.
B-W again struggled from the free throw line, going 6-for-17 (35.2%).
Heather Galkowski led the Spartans with 16 points and seven rebounds with Lucy Nichols adding 12.
