The story of the Baldwin-Woodville/St. Croix Falls boys basketball game March 4 came at the free throw line.
The Blackhawks went 20-for-30, while SCF was 3-for-9. As a result, B-W won 69-53 in the regional semifinal.
“Outscoring them significantly from the free throw line was a huge advantage for us,” B-W coach Scott Benoy explained. “We were once again very solid on the defensive end. We were able to make our opponent work very hard for good looks.
“On the offensive end, we exhibited very good shot selection and balance.”
Masen Werner led B-W (19-5 overall) with 17 points. He added five rebounds and four steals. Werner was 10-for-13 from the free throw line. Eli Coenen posted a double-double of 15 points and 12 rebounds. Sean Van Someren added 11 points.
Collin Fritts and Cam Thompson scored nine points each. Thompson dished out four assists. Keegan Ofstie pulled down nine rebounds and dished out four assists. B-W shot 50% from the field overall.
“We did feel that we would see more zone defense from St. Croix Falls,” Benoy said. “We beat them earlier in the year when they played all man. We were anticipating some defensive changes from them that didn’t materialize.”
Oliver Schmidt had a game-high 18 points for St. Croix Falls along with three rebounds and four steals. Connor Olson recorded a double-double of 14 points and 12 rebounds. Brady Belisle added eight points and eight rebounds.
The third-seeded Blackhawks were scheduled to play No. 2 Northwestern the following night in the regional final, but Saturday’s weather moved the game to 6 p.m., Monday.
“They are very athletic and have had a great year,” Benoy said. “It will be a contrast in styles with their fast break against our offensive patience.”
