Baldwin-Woodville's boys ice hockey team scored more goals Jan. 16 that it did in its first eight games combined as the Blackhawks scored on 40 percent of their shots and annihilated Regis/Altoona/McDonell, 19-4, in Baldwin.
After jumping out to a 5-0 lead in the first 12 minutes of the game, the Blackhawks (6-6-3) gave up two quick goals to Regis (32 seconds apart).
Then at the 15:28 mark of the first period, Baldwin-Woodville began another five goal tear, scoring two goals - just 26 seconds apart - to finish the period.
Leading 10-2 heading into the final two minutes of the second period, Baldwin-Woodville allowed Regis (1-14) its second unassisted goal of the game, but it didn't slow down the Blackhawks.
B-W rattled off two goals just six seconds apart to finish the second period and added another six goals to start the third period. Regis scored its final goal at the 13:10 mark of the final stanza and Baldwin-Woodville closed out the scoring three and a half minutes later.
Three Blackhawks recorded hat tricks in the shelling, led by Rinalds Ulmanis, who scored four goals, for a Texas hat trick, and had one assist. Zac Holme tallied three goals and three assists, and Davis Paulsen added three goals and two assists.
Also scoring for the Blackhawks were: Bazl Cook (1 goal, three assists), Trenton Veenendaal (1 goal, four assists), Sam Sykora (1 goal, three assists), Jacob Sanders (1 goal, 1 assist), Josh Woodington (1 goal), Riley Lancour (1 goal, 1 assist), Braxton Schwartz (1 goal, 1 assist), Max Buhr (1 goal, 1 assist) and Cody Brightbill (1 goal, 1 assist).
Austin Haney and Jake Roussopoulos each tallied one assist and Wyatt Sundby racked up three assists for a total of 26 assists as a team.
The Blackhawks were 3-for-5 on power plays and outshot Regis, 47-19. Braxton Schwartz recorded B-W's only unassisted goal late in the third period.
Jacob Anderson was the winning goalkeeper with 14 saves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.