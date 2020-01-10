Jan. 3 was a tough day for the Baldwin-Woodville boys basketball team as a second-half rally fell short and resulted in a 49-43 loss to the St. Croix Falls Saints.
Cam Thompson scored a game-high 17 points with seven of them coming from the free throw line and six from beyond the three-point arc. Dylan Karau added 11 points, three blocked shots and three steals.
“We had our youth basketball performances, so it makes for a fun environment when you add over 50 loud elementary-aged kids,” said B-W coach Jeremy Nygaard. “It was a really close game throughout. They took the lead early, but we battled back in the second half and took a one-point lead on two separate occasions.”
Zach Nilssen took care of business inside, scoring eight points on 4-for-5 shooting and grabbing eight rebounds.
Also scoring for the Blackhawks (4-5) were Thomas Albrightson (four points, six rebounds) and Ross Roemhild (three points, three assists).
“We had a really good opportunity to take the lead late but failed to score on a possession that included two shots from inside and a three. After that we were forced to foul and SCF made their free throws,” Nygaard said.
St. Croix Falls (5-1) was led by Clay VanBuskirk with 13 points.
“Though they’re non-conference, SCF is in our regional for playoffs and there’s a real chance that we run into them again in March. That could be a fun rematch,” Nygaard said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.