Thompson named first team all-conference; Benoy coach of the year

Cam Thompson was an honorable mention all-conference selection last year for the Baldwin-Woodville boys basketball team.
This year, fellow Middle Border Conference coaches saw a noticeable improvement in his game as the senior was named first team all-conference.
Thompson scored 9.6 points per game and was the team leader in three-pointers made with 41. He averaged over two rebounds per game and two assists per game.
Thompson was joined on the first team by Prescott’s Jordan Malmlov and Dallas Wallin, St. Croix Central’s Colin Hackbarth, Ellsworth’s Jack Janke and Altoona’s Evan Peterson.
Malmlov was a first team selection last year, while Hackbarth and Janke were second team selections.
Eli Coenen and Keegan Ofstie were named to the second team. Coenen led the Blackhawks in scoring with 12.3 points per game and 8.2 rebounds. Ofstie was second in scoring (9.9) and rebounds (5.7). Ofstie also led the team in assists and steals.
The Baldwin-Woodville pair were joined on the second team by Osceola’s Brayden Bradway, Somerset’s Savion Mull, Central’s Carson Hinzman and Amery’s Carter Wollan.
Prescott was the conference champion and finished with the most selections over the three teams with four. Baldwin-Woodville, Central and Somerset had three each.
Seniors headlined the three teams with 11 of the 18 selections. There were four juniors, two sophomores and one freshman.
Malmlov was named player of the year, while Baldwin-Woodville’s Scott Benoy was named coach of the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.