Thompson guides Blackhawks past Ellsworth

The Baldwin-Woodville boys’ basketball team improved to .500 on Dec. 20 with a 72-53 win over Ellsworth that moved its record to 3-3.
“We played our most complete game of the season on Friday night,” said B-W coach Jeremy Nygaard. “It was fun to see the guys go out and show a good crowd our capabilities. We started slow, trying to find out rhythm and saw ourselves down by as many as seven points. But, we kept playing our game, the shots started to fall and our full court pressure presented Ellsworth with some problems. Going in at half up 11 felt good, but we all knew that we could do more. I believe we extended the lead to as high as 27 at one point in the second half as we continued to dictate the pace of the game.
Cam Thompson paced a balanced Blackhawk squad that had four double-figure scorers. Thompson scored 15 points and added five rebounds, four assists, three blocked shots and two steals.
Ross Roemhild added 13 points, seven rebounds and two assists. Zach Nilssen contributed 11 points, six rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block, and Dylan Karau posted 10 points, five rebounds, two assists and a block.
Also scoring for the Blackhawks were Keegan Ofstie (eight points, three rebounds, two steals, one block), Hunter Clausen (eight points, three assists, two rebounds), Thomas Albrightson (four points), and Collin Bensen (three points, four rebounds).
“When you get the amount of guys contributing, we had Friday, we are going to be tough to beat,” Nygaard said. “Having four guys in double figures and two more with eight is quite a balanced scoring attack. More importantly, though, the “balance” extended to all facets of the game. It was fun to watch.”
Ellsworth (1-4) was led by Mason Anderson (24 points) and Ivan Mendez (11 points).
