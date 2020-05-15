• What might have been: A busy week that could’ve been for varsity athletes and coaches at Baldwin-Woodville High School if it wasn’t for COVID-19.

May 15

Track at Durand

Baseball at Somerset

Softball vs. New Richmond

May 16

Golf at Spring Valley Golf Course

May 18

Golf at Pheasant Hills Golf Course

Baseball vs. Webster

Softball at Osceola

May 19

Baseball vs. Osceola

Tennis at Osceola (MBC Conference)

Track at Amery

May 21

Softball Regional

Baseball at Ellsworth

Soccer at Osceola

Golf at Turtleback Golf Course (Rice Lake)

