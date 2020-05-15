• What might have been: A busy week that could’ve been for varsity athletes and coaches at Baldwin-Woodville High School if it wasn’t for COVID-19.
May 15
Track at Durand
Baseball at Somerset
Softball vs. New Richmond
May 16
Golf at Spring Valley Golf Course
May 18
Golf at Pheasant Hills Golf Course
Baseball vs. Webster
Softball at Osceola
May 19
Baseball vs. Osceola
Tennis at Osceola (MBC Conference)
Track at Amery
May 21
Softball Regional
Baseball at Ellsworth
Soccer at Osceola
Golf at Turtleback Golf Course (Rice Lake)
