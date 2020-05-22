- What might have been: A busy week that could’ve been for varsity athletes and coaches at Baldwin-Woodville High School if it wasn’t for COVID-19.

May 26

Softball – Regionals

Boys Tennis at West Salem

Track at Bloomer Middle School

Soccer vs. Amery

May 27

Golf at Middle Border Conference Tournament (Clifton Highlands)

May 28

Baseball – Regional

Softball – Regional

Tennis – Sectional at Altoona

Track at Mosinee

