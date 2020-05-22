- What might have been: A busy week that could’ve been for varsity athletes and coaches at Baldwin-Woodville High School if it wasn’t for COVID-19.
May 26
Softball – Regionals
Boys Tennis at West Salem
Track at Bloomer Middle School
Soccer vs. Amery
May 27
Golf at Middle Border Conference Tournament (Clifton Highlands)
May 28
Baseball – Regional
Softball – Regional
Tennis – Sectional at Altoona
Track at Mosinee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.