Third time is the charm for the Stars as they eliminate Fusion

At the end of the first period the St. Croix Valley Fusion girls hockey team found themselves ahead 2-1 against the Western Wisconsin Stars in the sectional semifinal.
By the end of the second period, Western Wisconsin scored four goals putting the game out of reach. The final was 6-3 in favor of the fourth-seeded Stars, eliminating the top-seeded Fusion.
The game started out great for the Fusion as Makenzie Weeks scored 18 seconds into the first period with Natalie Roussopoulos and Trinity Mittl on the assist.
Roussopoulos made it 2-0 less than three minutes later on the power play with Kendall Sundby on the assist.
Mittl scored the Fusion’s final goal in the third period with Sundby, and Kiara Therriault credited with the assists.
The Stars outshot the Fusion 33-18 with Jasmine Peterson stopping 27 shots. The Stars finished 2-for-3 on the power play compared to the Fusion’s 2-for-4.
Makenzie Weeks and Erin Huerta scored two goals each for the Stars, who fell to Onalaska in the sectional final.
The Fusion ended its season 14-11 and will be saying goodbye to Sammie Johnson, Ally Noll, Jenna Bergmanis, Makenzie Weiss, Emilia Lindus, Bella Rasmuson and Natalie Roussopoulos.
Sundby was the team’s leading point scorer with 50. She had a team-high 31 goals and 19 assists.
