The Baldwin-Woodville boys' hockey team was shut out for just the second time this season in Dec. 29 when it fell 3-0 to the Madison West Regents.
In a game that featured 20 penalties, each team was charged with 10 and each had at least one instance where the offending act was severe, resulting in 70 combined penalty minutes between the teams.
Five minutes the second period, Baldwin-Woodville's (3-5-2) Bazl Cook was received a major penalty and game penalty (ejection) for checking from behind. Three and a half minutes later, the Blackhawks' Cooper Hedrick received a pair of unsportsmanlike conduct penalties. Both instances came after Madison West (5-8) had already built a 3-0 lead.
With three seconds left in the contest, Madison West's Beck Frey was tagged with a pair major and misconduct penalties for checking from behind.
Madison West outshot Baldwin-Woodville, 32-26. Jacob Anderson took the loss in the B-W goal after saving 29 shots.
