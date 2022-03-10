For this winter sports season, if one wanted to watch a high school basketball game or wrestling match involving their favorite team, they could do it without leaving the comfort of their own home.
The catch is while some schools just provide video, others also provide play-by-play and analysts describing the action.
Baldwin-Woodville fans this winter have been able to enjoy both this winter thanks to Jeremy Nygaard and Jordan Lehman for home basketball games and Wes Haney and Joshua Lokken for boys hockey games.
Nygaard said he started to push Athletic Director Jason Sell to do more livestream after he resigned as boys basketball coach after the 2019-20 season.
“It allows more eyes on sporting events,” he stated for the why.
The first was the Class of 2020 graduation which was pushed back to July at the football field because of COVID-19.
And with the 2020-21 athletic season having limitations on attendance due to COVID-19, it was the perfect opportunity to grow Blackhawk TV on its You Tube channel.
“It was a labor of love,” Nygaard said. “We had to raise money to buy equipment.
“In a small community, it was nice to do.”
He found help. Wife LeAnne and Becky Brock have handled the volleyball games, while former football standout Jake Keefer assisted with the football action. Zack Ambrose mans the camera for football and basketball games.
“I was the basketball coach, Jordan coaches football. None of these kids aren’t familiar to us,” Nygaard said.
Lehman handles the play-by-play for basketball games while Nygaard is the analyst.
“Our goal is to be objective and stay professional during the stream,” Nygaard said.
However, if a Blackhawk makes a game-winning buzzer beater play, excitement is coming. Lehman said his favorite call has been Keegan Ofstie’s three-pointer at the buzzer to defeat Prescott during the 2020-21 season which can still be viewed on the Blackhawk TV archives.
“We wouldn’t do it if we didn’t enjoy it,” Nygaard said.
He said it’s highly unlikely Blackhawk TV will do any baseball or softball games this spring. One factor is needing multiple camera crews for those games and Ambrose will be busy coaching track and field.
Haney: Giving family, friends, fans a better experience
In their first year, Haney explained he usually handles road games and Lokken does the home games. Haney is usually the public address announcer for those games.
“(Assistant coach) Mike Olson had all the equipment and knowledge for doing it and they reached out for volunteers to do so,” Haney said.
It was an easy response when asked what Haney loves about it.
“I enjoy the interaction and how fast the game goes when I’m involved,” he said. “Also, after not being able to have fans last year, and with us trying to watch games on venues like livebarn, I really like that we’re giving family, friends, fans, etc…a better experience of watching from home than what was available. I believe they like watching much better when someone is announcing to them who scored, what the penalty was, why play was stopped, as well as some of the nuances of the game they may not see and/or understand otherwise.”
Added Lokken: “I like being able to humanize the livestream. The comment I get most from people who watch is: ‘Don’t quit your day job.’
“But the next most common thing they say is that they feel like they are more part of the action when someone is talking, rather than just have silence during the livestream.”
Baldwin-Woodville has had success in overtimes this year going 5-0-1.
“My favorite games of the year so far have been all of the overtime games,” Haney said. “All ae very exciting though.”
Chimed in Lokken: “Beating Amery after losing to them earlier in the year was pretty cool.”
The pair were asked how they handled blowouts.
“It’s still entertaining because some of the kids that may not play much otherwise will get in and may score their first goal, assist, and/or do other things that are good that we get to talk about,” explained Haney. “The game moves fast so whether it’s a blowout or close game there is always a lot of action to do play by play for.”
Said Lokken: “Even in a blowout, there’s still lots of action, and it gives you a chance to expand on any sort of hockey information for fans that don’t know much about the game.”
