(Editor’s Note: With the Spring Sports season being wiped out due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bulletin asked spring sports coaches to write up a preview on what their season could’ve been. This week is track and field and it is written by coach Darren Peterson.)
The 2020 season looked very promising for both the boys and girls teams. Both teams have a strong mix veteran and young talent. As the head coach, I, along with my coaching staff, would have expected both teams to have been in the upper half of the conference and several individuals to have made a strong push for sectionals and state.
For the boys’ team, we had 38 boys out that were 20 returning letter winners, with seven seniors. These seniors were all letter winners last season and all of them are three-year letter winners. These young men are also very experienced athletes. Most notably were sectional qualifiers Hunter Clausen and Jacob Lindquist. Both had really good off seasons in preparation for the season. Hunter was a sectional finalist in shot put, placing eighth. He got a taste of competition last year, which should help him this season. Jacob was part of the 4x100 relay. He came off knee surgery to compete last season and did not miss a beat. He worked extremely hard to get back and is a fierce competitor. He will make a push for state. Our other seniors would have contended for conference placings and here is their run down:
Riley Gough, distance runner, was part of the distance relay team that placed both at conference and regional. He also placed at conference individual distance races.
Dylan Hackner, discus, placed at conference and was a regional finalist.
John Jamieson, distance runner, was part of the distance relay that scored at conference and regionals. He is a very unselfish athlete and would do anything to help the team score points.
Walker Langer, pole vault and hurdles, had a strong finish last year in both events placing in both at conference. He was a top six finisher at regions.
Tshaj-Luag Lee, long and triple jump, last season he was our utility guy as he did everything from relays to jumps. He scored points for us in every relay at conference and was a regional finalist in the jumps.
For the girls team, we had 38 girls out that were 21 returning letter winners, with seven seniors as well. The seniors were all letter winners last year and they are three-year letter winners as well. They are an experienced crew with many scoring points at conference and regionals. Most notably were sectional qualifiers Ashley Burr, Alanna Campell, Laura Luckwaldt and Brianna Mikla. Ashley, high jump, placed in the top three both at conference and regionals. She should be contending again and with some good fortune, can make state. Alanna, shot put, is a three-year sectional finalist and top three finisher in regional and conference. Laura, hurdles, was a top three finisher at conference and regionals. She is a fierce competitor and should make a push for sectionals and state. Brianna, hurdles, just missed qualifying for state last year placing fifth in both hurdles. She was a top three finisher at conference in both and looks really good coming into this year. All of these girls will contend for sports in their events for state. Here is a breakdown for our other strong senior athletes:
Elizabeth Berndt, distance, strong place finisher in 1600, 3200 and relay. She scored many points for us last year and had a great offseason.
Amber DeLong, pole vault, is willing to do anything to help the team in distance events often in relays. She looks to contend in the pole vault.
Abbie DeLong, pole vault, is willing to do anything to help the team. She was part of relays that placed at conference and regionals.
