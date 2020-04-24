(Editor’s Note: With the Spring Sports season being wiped out due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bulletin asked spring sports coaches to write up a preview on what their season could’ve been. Softball is first up.)
The 2020 Hawks softball season looked very promising before the spring sports season came to a halt. After going 11-3 and taking 2nd place in the MBC last season, the Hawks were bringing back a very young, talented group. BW lost Brooke Evenson (First Team AC), Lexie Klatt (Second Team AC) and Sydney Newton to graduation. Kaelyn Olson is the only senior returning. Others earning letters last season were juniors Olivia Dumond, Ashley Furrer, Morgan Hable and Ty Mittl. Sophomores Morgan Smetana (First Team AC), Kate Groskreutz (Second Team AC) and Brooke Klatt.
The Ellsworth Panthers would have been the league favorite as they return a majority of their team. Ellsworth went 13-1 in conference play and made a trip to state before getting beat in the semifinals. The Hawks were very confident in their ability to compete and contend for not only a MBC title but also a trip to state. The Hawks battled injuries from game one last season. Losing Brooke Klatt and Ty Mittl in the first two games for a majority of the season gave opportunities to other girls to step up and compete. The Hawks were without starting pitcher Morgan Smetana for seven games as well. As was the case with positional players, the Hawks showed their depth with backup pitcher Kate Groskreutz who filled in admirably in the circle. With Groskreutz in the circle, the Hawks gave Ellsworth all they could handle with scores of 3-7 and 7-8. The Hawks season would end being upset by La Crosse Logan in the Regionals by a score 3-5. The Somerset Spartans and Prescott Cardinals also returned a majority of their teams and are very talented.
With another year of growth and a freshman class that has shown great potential, the 2020 season had a lot of promise. Smetana, one of the area’s most promising players, had a great “Club Ball” season and has shown tremendous growth. It was also intriguing to have junior Ty Mittl coming back from injury. Mittl had a successful freshman campaign where she came up with some big hits at crucial times. Kaelyn Olson took on a bigger leadership role as the lone senior. She was a great example throughout the offseason in communicating and encouraging teammates to continue training. Kaelyn would be a 4-year letter winner as she earned a starting spot in the Hawks batting line-up as a freshman. Kaelyn showed versatility and commitment as she was always willing to play where she was needed. Defensively, Kaelyn primarily played the outfield with some time at first base as well.
Rounding out the rest of the Hawks roster would be sophomores, Kendall Forehand and Nicole Benck. The freshmen class consisted of Kayla Bonte, Jordyn Letter, Trinity Mittl and Marney Roemhild.
“With the likelihood that the 2020 Softball season won’t take place, this group that will be returning has a great deal to look forward to as they look ahead to the 2021 season,” said coach Tim Klatt. “With the present circumstances, each of the players will need to self-motivate to work on their skills while away from teammates and coaches. What each of them put into it away from school will determine our level of success next year. I have no doubt that they will do what they need to.”
