The sequel: Benoy back as B-W boys basketball coach

Scott Benoy didn’t look at his departure seven years ago as head coach of the Baldwin-Woodville boys basketball team as a retirement.
Benoy stepped down after 23 years as head coach, so he could watch his son, Ryan, play collegiately at Minnesota State University-Moorhead.
“It had nothing to do with being burned out,” he also added.
The love of basketball, and coaching, was still there as Benoy spent the last seven years coaching youth basketball throughout the Baldwin-Woodville program.
And when the opportunity came for another head coaching opportunity, this time, at Baldwin-Woodville, a school he’s called home for 30 years, it didn’t take him too long to apply.
The School Board approved his hire Monday night, once again, as boys basketball coach. He replaces Jeremy Nygaard, who resigned to spend more time with his family.
“I was always hopeful I’d be back,” Benoy said. “I feel blessed to have another chance.”
History
Benoy came to Baldwin-Woodville in 1989 as an elementary teacher/junior varsity boys basketball coach.
After the end of the 1989-1990 season, he was encouraged to apply for the varsity position by Don Nelson, the varsity coach at the time, as he resigned.
He applied and was hired. The next 23 years, Baldwin-Woodville reached heights in boys basketball they never saw before.
Before Benoy took over, Baldwin-Woodville had only one won conference title. During his first tenure, they claimed six Middle Border Conference titles and had five players lead the conference in scoring (Shawn Timm three times, Tim Monicken, Justin Howard, Zac Campbell, Marcus Heland and Ryan Benoy).
“We built up a youth program based on development and we took advantage of dynamite athletes in the community,” Benoy said.
The Blackhawks had success in the playoffs as well, winning four region titles and advancing as far as the sectional final in 1997 before losing to Glenwood City.
“We had a real good run,” Benoy said. “I felt good about what we accomplished as we were consistently one of the most difficult teams to beat.”
Today
Benoy is no longer a teacher as he moved on to the Director of Instruction and his current position, Viking Middle School Principal.
And unlike his predecessor who has young kids, Benoy’s kids are grown. Furthermore, his wife, Kari, works in the High School office.
“(Kari) understands it and has been through it,” Benoy said, on the toll coaching can sometime take on families.
Next year’s team will be built around Cam Thompson, Keegan Ofstie and Dylan Karau, the top three returners from the 2019-2020 season, which Benoy hopes will be the core for a competitive team.
Benoy added Karl Karau will reman as an assistant, which is big for the continuity of the program.
In his first tenure, Benoy said it was defense first, which isn’t going to change this time around either.
While there have been some notable changes since he last coached varsity (23 regular season games compared to 20 and two halves from four quarters), he is confident he can adjust.
