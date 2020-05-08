The girls soccer season that never was

(Editor’s Note: With the Spring Sports season being wiped out due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bulletin asked spring sports coaches to write up a preview on what their season could’ve been. This week is girls soccer and the article is written by coach Bob Hietala.)
The 2019-2020 Baldwin-Woodville Blackhawks Girls’ Soccer Team was set to go for the upcoming season with nine returning letterwinners, which included four seniors, two of which would have been four year letter winners and all-conference players. Coming off an up and down season last year, the Blackhawks hoped to capitalize on experience in upcoming competitions. Several of the girls were playing soccer in the offseason to prepare themselves. The girls’ soccer team has always been competitive in conference and we were looking forward to a quality season.
The returning Seniors this year consisted of forward, Ryver Gartman and Megan Hietala, as well as Defenders, Montana Peterson and Jessica Jarvis.
Ryver Gartman would have been a second-year letter winner at the forward position. Last season Ryver shared the role at forward with a couple of other players, but Ryver took the initiative to play in the offseason and improve her level of play considerably which would have secured her a starting role in her forward position. Ryver has a strong work ethic, and positive attitude and is a very coachable player. I would have expected several goals this season from Ryver.
One of the players Ryver played with this summer was fellow and Forward, Megan Hietala. Megan and Ryver teamed up this summer to be the highest scoring players in their league. Megan would have been a four-year letter winner this season and coming off last season as an all-conference honorable mention. Megan prepared herself over the offseason by playing in two adult leagues, one of which she played with her older brother and father. Megan is known for her physical play and speed on the field. Based on her summer seasons I would have expected Megan to have her best season and have another shot at all-conference.
Montana Peterson would be returning to the field as a four-year letter winner and all-conference defender from last season. Montana had her best season last year and I expect she would have outplayed herself this season. Montana also took the opportunity to play soccer over the summer to prepare for the upcoming season. Montana’s speed and physical play kept the Blackhawks close on many occasions. Montana also has a positive attitude and strong determination to win matches. I was looking forward to Montana having her best season yet.
Another defender returning this season was three-year letter winner Jessica Jarvis. I use the term defender loosely as Jessica would play any position that I asked her to play and she would play it well. Jessica is one of the few players on the team that saw action in all the positions and played them all very well. Jessica has a no-quit attitude and excellent understanding of the game. My plan for Jessica this season was to play her in our holding midfielder position, which is the most demanding position on the field. I would have expected Jessica to have her best season and help the team enter the playoffs with a high seeding.
Our focus this season really would have been on the experience of the team as a whole. The majority of the team would have a strong understanding of my system and I believe would have executed it very well. The team was also looking forward to a new assistant/ JV coach Mauritz Kool. I have both coached with and played soccer with Mauritz. He comes to us by way of Brazil with a Dutch background. It doesn’t get any more soccer than that. I looked forward to coaching with Mauritz, but even more so, having the girls learn from his experience.
