(Editor’s Note: With the Spring Sports season being wiped out due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bulletin asked spring sports coaches to write up a preview on what their season could’ve been. This week is boys tennis and the following information was supplied by coach Dana Helgeson)
The 2019 boys tennis season ended its season with a 6-7-1 record as several matches were unable to be played due to the unpredictable weather.
“We spent many days conditioning, aka shoveling our courts and then to only practice indoors because of the rain,” Helgeson explained.
The 2020 season looked to be very promising for the Blackhawks as they returned six letterwinners — captains Zach Nilssen and Dawson Lee, Caleb Lokker, Sam Sykora, Tyler Smigla, Tyler Barnett.
“This was a coaches dream,” Helgeson continued. “Although I didn’t have an assistant coach this seaso, I wasn’t worried because I knew what kind of team I was dealing with. It was a team that was very respectful, hard working, supportive, high energy, and I knew that my captains would push their teammates hard and encourage them to do their best and sill have fun.
“I also knew that I could count on all of my returning letterman to unite as a team and and lead their new teammates. I am very sad and I know our team is too that we are sitting home during this season.”
Nilssen was a four-year letter winner. As a freshman, he started playing No. 4 singles and No. 3 doubles and rose to No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles.
“He has always been very dedicated to his game and his team,” Helgeson said. “He has perfected his serves and several different shots over the years. Zach is a mentally tough competitor, a natural leader and very respectful. He brings great energy to our team…He has far exceeded my expectations as a player.”
Lee was a three-year letter winner. He started playing No. 4 singles as a sophomore and over the last two years became either No. 1 or No. 2 singles.
“Dawson has always preferred singles over doubles, which was great for our team because most players want to play doubles,” Helgeson said. “Dawson has also lived on the courts, putting in many hours perfecting his shots and serve. He always has been very respectful and coachable. Dawson has pushed his teammates over the years and I have watched him become a confident and mentally tough player.
“I am so proud of our seniors and also sad for them. They should be commended for their hard work and commitment to our tennis team and program. I hope they are also proud of what they have accomplished over the years and have great memories. It’s been a pleasure coaching them both.”
As for what life would’ve been like in the Middle Border Conference for tennis, Helgeson said New Richmond and Regis were the teams to beat, but she would’ve liked Baldwin-Woodville’s chances. She also added the sectional would’ve been different as they no longer would’ve seen Sauk Prairie and La Crosse Logan.
“Of course, we are all disappointed about not having our tennis season,” Helgeson said. “Our tennis team is like family and we spend so much time together on the courts and off…This is the time of our season where the players are feeling confident in themselves and playing their best.
“Although this season hasn’t gone the way we anticipated, I am still incredibly proud of our team. And as their coach, I am confident that we will come out of this stronger together.”
