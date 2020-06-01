(Editor’s Note: With the Spring Sports season being wiped out due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bulletin asked spring sports coaches to write up a preview on what their season could’ve been. This week is the last week and it is baseball’s turn and the following story was written by coach Wes Haney.)
I can’t imagine what it’s like for kids who have been playing baseball since they were around five years old to miss out on this season. Especially the seniors, who have worked hard and prepared their entire career for this. I was very excited to coach them this year because I was confident, they were ready to lead the team and continue the success that the groups before them have had.
This year’s seniors were:
Collin Bensen who would have been our No. 1 pitcher. Last year he threw against many of our top competitors and held them to a batting average of .181. He also proved himself as an all-around player by confidently handling 3B, 1B, or Outfield and batting .333. This flexibility would have allowed us to keep him in the lineup on days he wasn’t pitching to help the team succeed, but also to still be able protect his valuable arm. Collin will be attending the Minneapolis Community and Technical College this fall and studying Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice.
Ross Roemhild would have been our starting Shortstop. Last year he fielded the second most amount of balls on the team and made only 1 error. His fielding was outstanding, and I was really looking forward to watching him lead this team by example and up his play even higher as he’s always striving for. He was slated to bat near the top of the lineup, and on the base paths he is smart, fast and disruptive to the defense. Ross is planning on attending UW-Eau Claire this fall to study Accounting and Math. Possibly to play baseball also as the college was planning on bringing back the program in the spring of 2021. Hopefully that hasn’t changed with all that’s happened this spring.
Jacob Mauer was set to be one of our starting outfielders. He has worked as hard as any player in our system throughout his career. He has fought through some unfortunate injuries in several sports through the years, including baseball, but was dedicated to the weight room and rehabilitation and has come out stronger for it. He hits the ball with a lot of power and averaged .393 on JV last year and followed that up by hitting .355 in the summer Legion season against most of our conferences’ varsity pitchers. No doubt that he was healthy, and I believe was ready to have an outstanding season for us. Jacob is going into the Army combat medic program in June.
Riley Bacon (Outfield) and Daniel Loberg (2B/Outfield) are two seniors who would have been playing Varsity for the first time this season. I was very excited for them to see their first action. I’m very disappointed for athletes who have trained so hard for these moments and were unable to see them fulfilled. Both came in as freshman pretty raw, but really took to working hard on our drills, improved daily and played Legion ball also to work on their skills. They showed great dedication, are both very coachable, great teammates, and worked their way up to being able to confidently play baseball and contribute to the team. Watching their first-time moments this spring would have been a lot of fun. Riley is working on joining the Air Force security forces and Daniel is currently working for Complete Renovations.
Along with these seniors, we were returning two All-Conference Juniors who would have helped form a very solid nucleus. They were 2nd team selection Sam Crowley who hit .452 last year, and 1st team catcher Blaine Guthrie who hit .526. Last year’s JV and C teams were also both very successful and were filled with strong players who would have been competing to fill out the rest of this springs Varsity roster.
The outlook for this team was bright, and I believe we were once again going to finish high in the conference standings. As of the writing of this, Legion baseball for the summer has been canceled, but there is still a chance that the WIAA will be having a shortened High School baseball season in the month of July. That’s starting to look like one of the last hopes for this years’ players to have a chance to at least get a few games in.
Whether we play or not, our coaching staff wishes our very best to the graduating Seniors in the next chapter of their life. We especially want to thank them for all of their dedication and devotion to the program throughout their time here and for the examples they have set for the players behind them. They are great young men and seem well prepared for whatever this world has instore for them during these crazy times.
BlaineGuthrie.jpg
FILE PHOTO
Blaine Guthrie in action from a game last year. The sophomore was a first-team all-conference player last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.