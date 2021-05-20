Blackhawks host first tennis quad
The Baldwin-Woodville tennis team hosted Ashland, Medford and Osceola on May 8 for its first Quad of the season. Coach Dana Helgeson said, “It was a perfect day for tennis and everyone was so excited to start our season. Our team is very young this year with only four lettermen returning.”
Those returning lettermen are Tyler Barnette, Caleb Lokker, Sam Sykora and Tyler Smigla.
“Our team may be young and new to the courts, but they are very eager to learn, extremely coachable and hard working,” Coach Helgeson said. “It is truly amazing that they are playing as well as they are. I’m very proud of them all.”
Scores from the quad were not available at press time.
Altoona shuts out B-W Tennis
Tuesday was a difficult day for the Baldwin-Woodville tennis team as it fell 0-7 to Altoona.
“It was a tough loss, but it was also good because it opened our team’s eyes and showed our guys what we need to work on to step up their game,” said B-W Coach Dana Helgeson. “They have really worked hard to improve their game. Our team took that loss to heart and have learned from it.”
Blackhawks top Osceola, 4-3
Coming off a tough loss two days earlier, the Baldwin-Woodville boys tennis team rebounded for a 4-3 victory over Osceola on Thursday.
“Our doubles teams all won and our No. 2 singles, Gus Kroening won in three sets,” said BW coach Dana Helgeson. “It was a great win for our team.”
Match scores were not available at press time.
