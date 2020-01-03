Six Baldwin-Woodville boys basketball players scored between eight and 13 points as the Blackhawks defeated Melrose-Mindoro 75-53 Dec. 28 in the West Salem Holiday Tournament.
Ross Roemhild led B-W (4-4 overall) with 15 points, three rebounds, six assists and two blocked shots. Dylan Karau added 13 points, six rebounds, two steals and three blocked shots.
“We looked much better Saturday afternoon against Melrose-Mindoro,” said B-W coach Jeremy Nygaard, comparing their effort the night before against West Salem. “They are a team not totally different than us. They try to force the tempo a little bit with backcourt pressure. Their strength was their ability to get to the basket, but they weren’t overly big or deep, so they stood in a zone, which was perfect for us.”
Baldwin-Woodville hit 12 three-pointers in the game, highlighted by Roemhild’s five of them. Cam Thompson made four, for his 12 points, while Karau had three.
“Ross Roemhild just keeps making shots and the right decisions,” Nygaard said. “Dylan Karau has such a unique game with his length to impact games on the defensive end and his shooting ability. There aren’t a lot of teams out there where your leading shot blocker is one of your main ball handlers and better shooters.”
Keegan Ofstie chipped in with 10 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Zach Nilssen contributed eight points and seven rebounds, while Hunter Clausen scored eight points, three rebounds and four assists.
“Keegan Ofstie will always be a difference-maker on defense and in the rebounding game,” Nygaard said. “But, we’ve also seen some flashes of his offensive ability and what’s to come.
“Zach’s combination of strength and quickness can really be a problem for teams.”
The Blackhawks head into the brunt of the Middle Border Conference season, winners of three of the last four games.
“When we move the ball with pace, both in transition and the half-court, we are capable of putting up big offensive numbers,” Nygaard said. “We’re still finding ourselves defensively. It can make for some frustrating evenings when our range of outcomes are so wide.
“As long as guys can keep playing to their strengths and not try to take on too much alone, we’re going to be in really good shape for the second half of our season. It could be a lot of fun.”
