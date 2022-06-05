Owen Talledge’s two-run double in the bottom of the seventh lifted the St. Croix Central baseball team to a 3-2 win over Ellsworth in its playoff opener May 26.
Eli Ponath started for Central and went six innings, allowing two runs on five hits and striking out four. Eli Babler pitched the final inning in relief to earn the win. He allowed zero runs on zero hits, striking out one and walking none.
Ponath and Jack Sundeen posted two hits for SCC, while Sundeen stole three bases.
The No. 4 seed Central (10-8 overall) advances to play top-seed B-W in the regional final 5 p.m. May 31. Central beat B-W in the two previous matchups this season.
SCC 12, Amery 0
The Panthers closed out the regular season with a shutout over the Warriors May 23.
Central finished with 17 hits in the game. Ponath went 4-for-5 to lead SCC in hits, while Sundeen, Mark Albright, Jayden Goodwin, Mason Sullivan, and Kyle Trainor each collected multipole hits.
SCC put the game away with four runs in the fourth inning thanks to RBI from Goodwin, Kyle Trainor, Dylan Wilke, and Sullivan. The Panthers also stole four bases thanks to Sundeen, Trainor, Albright, and Sullivan.
Ponath started for Central and pitched four innings. He gave up three hits, struck out five and walked one to earn the win. Babler threw two innings in relief out of the bullpen.
