The Baldwin-Woodville boys hockey team recorded its third tie of the season as it tied Superior 4-4 Jan. 7
“It’s the first time in our history as a program that we’ve hosted Superior in our barn,” said B-W coach Lucas Trickle. “Their program has a ton of tradition and history. They came in ranked as the No. 6 team in the state in Division 2, so we knew that it would be a big challenge.”
Sam Sykora had a night to remember scoring his first three goals of the season. The first one came at the 4 minute, 35 second mark of the first period with the assists from Bazi Cook and Trenton Veenendaal. Zac Holme added this third goal of the season as well, less than a minute later with assists thanks to Davis Paulson and Rinalds Ulmanis.
Superior scored two goals in the second, giving them a 3-2 lead.
Sykora scored his second on the power play, 5:24 into the third, tying the game at 3. Wyatt Sundby and Cook were credited the assists. He recorded the hat trick at 16:18, with Cook and Jake Roussopoulos receiving the assists.
“Both teams had opportunities in overtime, but neither team could capitalize,” Trickle said. “We had a number of guys play one of their best games of the year.”
With his three assists, Cook now leads the team in points with 14, followed by Sundby with 11.
Easton Lindus stopped 37 Superior shots.
B-W is now 4-5-3 on the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.