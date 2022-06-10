Sykora/Lokker split state tournament matches

Sam Sykora and Caleb Lokker wrapped up their high school tennis careers by competing in the WIAA Division 2 State Boys Tennis Tournament last weekend in Madison.
Sykora and Lokker started their run with a 6-0, 7-5 win over East Troy’s Max Maternowski and Chase Stoner in the first round.
“They played some of the best tennis I’ve seen them play,” B-W coach Dana Helgeson said. “I was so proud of them. They wanted it so bad and worked hard for it.
“It was nice to see them just having fun and enjoy being in Madison. This was their second year to compete in the State Tournament, so I think that helped.”
The run came to an end in the next round as Appleton Xavier’s Nick Bittner and Nate Hall defeated the pair, 6-2, 6-1.
“We don’t see competition like this in our area and Caleb and Sam knew it was going to be challenging and that they would have to work hard and go for everything, and they did.
“Even though they lost, they walked off the courts so proud of how they played and represented Baldwin-Woodville.”
Sykora and Lokker finished their senior season 20-4, with a first place in the conference tournament and a third place in the section tournament. Two of the losses came to Jack and Kyle Hehli of West Salem, who went onto to win the state championship.
