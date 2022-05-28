It was a successful day for the Baldwin-Woodville boys tennis team at the Middle Border Conference meet last week.
Due to weather, the May 17 tournament was moved to the University of Wisconsin-River Falls campus with the Blackhawks registering three first places finishes.
Sam Sykora and Caleb Lokker started its run at No. 1 doubles, with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Osceola’s Sampson Federation and Ethan Landgreen. They, then defeated Altoona’s Xai Her and Tyler Goodwin, 6-3, 6-2 in the championship match.
“They played great tennis all day,” B-W coach Dana Helgeson said.
Tyler Smigla and Gus Kroening also recorded a title at No. 2 doubles. They beat Ryan Hanson and Lucas Carr of Amery, 6-0, 6-2 in the semifinals and then won over Altoona’s Matteo Caserta and Manuel Aguilar Del Peso, 6-4, 6- 2 in the finals.
“They have had a great season,” Helgeson said.
Collin Fritts posted a championship at No. 3 singles as he beat Amery’s Spencer Albee, 6-4, 7-6 and Regis’ Zach Laber, 6-4, 6-4.
“He played such a great match,” Helgeson said of his match against Laber. “He worked so hard, played smart and had a strong mind game. He also had several aces which he has worked so hard on this season.”
Vince Searafina registered a third-place finish at No. 4 singles, winning 6-0, 6-2 over Osceola’s Aidan Gallagher to earn the honor. Jerome Dietzman and Will Eggink also took third place, defeating Regis’ Eli Henriksen and Spencer Gehling, 6-3, 7-6 at No. 3 doubles.
“We had great matches all day,” Helgeson said. “I was so proud of our team and how well they played. We finished second in the conference, only losing by a couple points to Regis.”
River Falls 4, B-W 3
The Wildcats took three of the four singles matches to earn the May 16 nonconference win.
Michael Krinke nabbed B-W’s lone singles win as he defeated Henry Whipkey, 2-6, 7-6, 10-8 at No. 1 singles.
“Michael did a good job moving his opponent and had a strong mental game,” Helgeson said.
Caleb Lokker and Sam Sykora posted a 6-1, 6-1 win over Alexander Koehn and Peregrine Kotz at No. 1 doubles.
“They do a great job working together on the courts,” Helgeson said. “Both have put in many hours perfecting their game.”
Tyler Smigla and Gus Kroening defeated Calvin Morrisson and Jackson Gulick, 6-1, 6-4 at No. 2 doubles.
“It’s fun watching these two guys play together,” Helgeson said. “They work so hard and go for everything.”
