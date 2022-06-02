Sykora/Lokker clinch state berth for B-W

Sam Sykora and Caleb Lokker qualified for the Division 2 State Boys Tennis Tournament this weekend in Madison.
The Baldwin-Woodville doubles pair finished third at the Eau Claire Regis sectional May 26.
Sykora and Lokker started the sectional with a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Regis’ Jude Multhauf and Hank Axelrod. West Salem’s Jack Hehli and Kyle Hehli then defeated the pair 6-1, 6-0 in the semifinals.
"The Hehlis are undefeated this season and are seeded fifth at the State Tournament," B-W coach Dana Helgeson said. "We never see teams like this, but they are sure fun to play."
In the third-place matchup, Sykora/Lokker posted a 6-1, 6-0 win over Antigo’s Nolan Bunnell/Calvin Jansen.
The seniors will bring a 17-3 record into the state tournament. Two of the losses are to the Hehlis and the Aquinas team.
"We are so excited to be back at State," Helgeson said.
Tyler Smigla and Gus Kroening played in the Doubles 2 flight. The pair beat Altoona’s Matteo Casserta/Manuel Aguilar Del Peso 6-0, 6-3 in the semifinals, but fell 6-3, 6-3 to Aquinas’ Paul Reuteman/Sam Dickinson in the finals.
"I was so proud of how well Tyler and Gus played," Helgeson said. "It was a fun match. They played their hearts out. They finished their season with a 19-2 record with their only losses to Aquinas."
Michael Krinke lost his first-round match, 6-1, 6-2 to Regis’ Alex Erickson at No. 1 singles.
"They had long rallies and many deuce points," Helgeson said. "Michael is a great singles player and has done a great job this season for us. He is 14-9 this season."
West Salem Subsectional
The Blackhawks advanced two doubles teams and a single player to the Sectional May 23.
Michael Krinke, seeded third, only needed to play one match as he defeated Ellsworth’s Lander Levers, 6-2, 6-0 at No. 1 singles to advance.
Sam Sykora and Caleb Lokker only had to play one match as well at No. 1 doubles. The pair seeded third, defeated La Crosse Logan’s Brayden Depaolo/John Herath 6-0, 6-1.
Tyler Smigla and Gus Kroening, seeded second, at No. 2 doubles had to beat La Crosse Logan’s Charlie Schleifer and Gavin Wappler 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 to advance.
Connor Barnett lost his opening round match 6-4, 6-3 to Osceola’s Carson Hollman at No. 2 singles.
Collin Fritts defeated Ellsworth’s Aiden Kelly, 6-0, 6-0 in the quarterfinals of the No. 3 singles, but fell to La Crosse Logan’s Erik More 6-3, 6-1 in the semifinals.
"It was a good match for Collin, both he and Moore had similar playing styles, so it came down to who could finish the point faster," B-W coach Dana Helgeson said.
Vince Searafina posted a 6-3, 6-2 win over West Salem’s Jesse Miller in the first round at No. 4 singles. He was then defeated 6-0, 6-0 by Joey Endrizzi III of La Crosse Logan in the semifinals.
Jerome Dietzman/Will Eggink recorded a 6-1, 6-4 win over Osceola’s Owen Jordan/Andre Valbuena in the first round of No. 3 doubles action, but lost to La Crosse Aquinas’ Lars Gundersen and Patrick Gunderson, 6-0, 6-2 in the semifinals.
