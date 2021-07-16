Supercross racing is coming to Ellsworth July 30th

High-flying, fast-paced dirt bike and ATV racing will be featured as the Supercross Racing event will start at 7 p.m. Friday, July 30 at the Pierce County Fairgrounds Grandstand in Ellsworth.
You will see racers jump seventy foot triples, navigate bermed corners and pound thru the whoops. Local racers are invited to sign up for the races – as young as 4 years old and as old as 50. Pit gate and sign up will open at 3 p.m., practice will start at 6 p.m. (for Race Entrants Only), and the racing will start at 7 p.m. A Supercross Race contains 23 different classes, 5 ATV classes and 18 dirt bike classes. The program consists of a Heat Race and a Main Event; and every person that signs up will race twice. The Heat Race determines what gate pick the rider gets for the Main Event and the Main Event will determine what trophy the rider gets. There will also be an intermission race for Pit Bikes. For racing information check out www.motokazie.com and click on the SX menu.
Are you a spectator and not a participant? That’s great too! Come early to enjoy the first Fair food of the season. The Beer Garden will open at 5:30 p.m. Grandstand gates will open at 6 p.m., admission is $10 for age 8 & over and $5 for age 7 and under. So, come early, get a bite to eat, have a drink and get set for an exciting night of fast-paced entertainment.
With generous support from local businesses, the Pierce County Fair is able to offer this pre-fair Motocross event. A big thank you is extended to Viking Coca Cola, Ellsworth Ford Inc., Pierce County Meats, Bill’s Distributing, Plummer Concrete, First National Bank-River Falls, G. L. Berg Entertainment and The Service Agency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.