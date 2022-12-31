Sundby’s goal in double overtime wins it for Fusion By Jason Schulte Sentinelsports48@gmail.com Dec 31, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save When Kendall Sundby’s high school hockey career is done, the Dec. 20, 2022, game against Eau Claire will be near the top of accomplishments earned. The junior defenseman scored a career-high five goals including the winner in double overtime as the Fusion girls hockey team won a 7-6 thriller over Eau Claire. Sundby scored the game winner at the 3 minute, 15 second mark in double overtime with Trinity Mittl on the assist. The Fusion outshot Eau Claire 56-30, including 20-3 in the extra sessions. The extra sessions were needed after a wild third period in which six goals were scored including three in the final two minutes. Sundby recorded the hat trick with the first goal in the third period at the 1 minute, 49 second mark with Mittl and Chloe Ralston on the assist. That gave the Fusion a 5-2 lead. Eau Claire then scored the next three goals with Abby Karnitz converting on a power play with less than two minutes, tying the game at 5. Sundby scored the apparent game winner unassisted with 72 seconds left. The Stars then tied it with 12 seconds left. Mittl and Nathalie Rotsaert scored the other Fusion goals. Mittl finished with two assists along with Chloe and Alexis Ralston. Sundby and Morgan Kivel each had one assist. Karnitz had a hat trick of her own for Eau Claire, while Kennedy Gruhlke scored twice. Jasmine Peterson stopped 24 shots to earn the win. The Fusion improved to 2-1 in the conference and 5-4 overall. Eau Claire fell to 1-1 and 4-7 overall. 300th win for Cranston The win over Eau Claire wasn’t just notable for Sundby’s five goals. Head Coach Matt Cranston achieved his 300th career win.Cranston has been the head coach of the program since its inception. In his 17 years, he has led the Fusion to three state championships along with four sportsmanship awards. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Sundby’s goal in double overtime wins it for Fusion Wildcats defeat B-W in boys hockey Western Wisconsin Conservation Council shares membership benefits at annual meeting Vital Plastics receives Donaldson’s Value Supplier Excellence Award Art in Bloom at BWHS . . . coming soon! Western Wisconsin Health donates to Baldwin Food Pantry Woodville Garage Bar announces exciting New Year's Eve Party The holidays: How to include senior members of your family into the celebration Most Popular Riebe to perform at Citrus Bowl again B-W’s 2023-24 school year to start in August Glen Hills Park survey illustrates strengths and shows areas needed for improvement Alum couple's gift provides lasting impact, establishes James and Margery Belisle Concourse at Falcon Center at UW-River Falls Woodville Garage Bar announces exciting New Year's Eve Party Upcoming Events Jan 3 Community Supper Tue, Jan 3, 2023 Jan 3 Unity Group of Hammond - Every Tuesday Tue, Jan 3, 2023 CST Jan 5 TOPS Club (Taking off pounds sensibly) Thu, Jan 5, 2023 CST Jan 7 Weathering the Storm Sat, Jan 7, 2023 Stocks Market Data by TradingView
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.