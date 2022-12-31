When Kendall Sundby’s high school hockey career is done, the Dec. 20, 2022, game against Eau Claire will be near the top of accomplishments earned. 

The junior defenseman scored a career-high five goals including the winner in double overtime as the Fusion girls hockey team won a 7-6 thriller over Eau Claire. 

