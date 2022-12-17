Sundby records hat trick in win over Black River Falls

The St. Croix Valley Fusion girls hockey team defeated Black River Falls 4-3 Dec. 8.
Kendall Sundby scored a hat trick while Morgan Kivel tallied the other.
Sundby scored the game’s first goal at the 1 minute, 48 second mark of the first period with assists by Alisha Latham and Nathalie Rotsaert. The Tigers scored the game’s next two goals before Kivel tied it up at the 13:10 mark of the period on Rotsaert’s second assist.
Sundby struck in the second period, scoring 22 seconds into the period on Rotsaert’s third assist and with six seconds left in the period on assists by Trinity Mittl and Alayna Brightbill.
The Fusion outshot Black River Falls 64-18, including 46-10 over the final two periods. The Fusion went 2-for-7 on the power play, while the Tigers were 0-for-2.
Jasmine Petersen stopped 15 shots to earn the win.
Superior 5, Fusion 3
The Fusion made the long bus ride to Superior and got off to a fast start, scoring the game’s first goals. The host Spartans rallied scoring the final five goals over the game’s final 37 minutes to earn the Dec. 10 win.
Sundby scored the first two goals. The first was assisted by Alayna Brightbill and Oaklie Holldorf and the second was assisted by Mittl and Kivel.
Kivel then scored her third goal in three games with Sundby and Mittl on the assists.
Makaela Reinke then tallied a hat trick over the last two periods. The sophomore already has 10 goals.
Superior outshot the Fusion 34-32. Peterson stopped 29 shots in a losing effort.
The Spartans improved to 4-1 on the year, while the Fusion fell to 3-3.
