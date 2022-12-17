Sundby records hat trick in win over Black River Falls

Fusion’s Oaklie Holldorf bringing the puck up during a recent game. 

 Sam Niebeling| Niebeling’s Photography

The St. Croix Valley Fusion girls hockey team defeated Black River Falls 4-3 Dec. 8. 

Kendall Sundby scored a hat trick while Morgan Kivel tallied the other. 

