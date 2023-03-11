Sundby named Conference Player of the Year

Kendall Sundby was named Big Rivers Conference playof the year. The St. Croix Valley Fusion junior scored 38 goals this season. 

 Sam Niebeling | Niebeling’s Photography

Kendall Sundby earned the first of many postseason honors as she was named Big Rivers Conference girls hockey player of the year. 

The St. Croix Valley Fusion junior finished with 38 goals this season as the Fusion claimed the conference title. 

