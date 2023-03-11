Sundby named Conference Player of the Year By Jason Schulte Sentinelsports48@gmail.com Mar 11, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Kendall Sundby was named Big Rivers Conference playof the year. The St. Croix Valley Fusion junior scored 38 goals this season. Sam Niebeling | Niebeling’s Photography Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kendall Sundby earned the first of many postseason honors as she was named Big Rivers Conference girls hockey player of the year. The St. Croix Valley Fusion junior finished with 38 goals this season as the Fusion claimed the conference title. The defensemen earned a first-team selection last year while earning a second team selection as a freshman. Sundby was joined on the first team by fellow Fusion player Trinity Mittl. The senior scored 13 goals and had a team-high 22 assists. The rest of the first team were Catterina Donna, Averie Martin and Kaylie Prater from Hudson and Kennedy Gruhlke from Eau Claire. Gruhlke like Sundby was a first-team selection last year. Three more Fusion players earned honorable mention selections: junior defenseman Kraly Walker, sophomore forward Alexis Ralston and freshman forward Morgan Kivel. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Sundby named Conference Player of the Year Northwestern eliminates Central in regional semifinal ‘Election integrity’ proposals do not address most common voting infraction in Wisconsin OHS boys hoops defeats B-W for third time this season Decodable Readers now at the Baldwin Library WESTconsin Credit Union holds Spring Food Drive Northwood Technical College is recertified as a Family Friendly Workplace Pillar Bank opens March 6 in Chippewa Falls Most Popular Former Woodville bar owner found guilty of arson Adoray CEO explains going down to one Treasures store in Baldwin Former Woodville bar owner guilty of arson BW high school to lose three teachers WESTconsin, ReStyle named Chamber Businesses of the Year Upcoming Events Mar 14 Blood Drive Tue, Mar 14, 2023 Mar 14 Unity Group of Hammond - Every Tuesday Tue, Mar 14, 2023 CDT Mar 16 Grow Winter Snacks Thu, Mar 16, 2023 Mar 16 TOPS Club (Taking off pounds sensibly) Thu, Mar 16, 2023 CDT Stocks Market Data by TradingView
