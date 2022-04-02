Kendall Sundby earned conference player of the year honors for the St. Croix Valley Fusion girls hockey team this season.
The sophomore standout from St. Croix Central shared the title with Western Wisconsin’s Erin Huerta.
Sundby scored 31 goals and 19 assists for the Fusion in 25 games this season, both of which led the team. The Fusion were co-conference champions with Hudson and were defeated in the sectional semifinals by Western Wisconsin.
Sundby was joined on the first team by fellow Fusion defender Jenna Bergmanis, who tallied nine goals and 14 assists this season.
The forwards on the first team were Huerta, Hudson’s Leah Parker, and Eau Claire’s Kennedy Gruhlke. Eau Claire’s Alesha Smith was named as the first team goalie.
The Fusion picked up three more honorable mention selections in junior goalie Jasmine Peterson and junior forwards Trinity Mittl and Kiara Therriault. Mittl scored nine goals and dished out seven assists this season, while Therriault finished with nine goals and nine assists.
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie had six honorable mention selections to finish with the most overall selections with seven. Hudson, Western Wisconsin, and the Fusion had five each.
Nine seniors were selected, followed by eight juniors, seven sophomores and one freshman.
