The Blackhawks' boys hockey team returned home to United Civic Center Ice Arena for their first game of the New Year and picked up a 5-1 victory over the West Salem Panthers Jan. 4.
“It took us awhile to get going, but we seemed to settle in about halfway through the first period and controlled a majority of the play after that,” said B-W coach Lucas Trickle. “We got a number of guys get some playing time which will help us moving forward.”
Wyatt Sundby opened the scoring with an unassisted goal at the 12:55 mark of the first period.
That sparked a string of four unanswered goals by Baldwin-Woodville (4-5-2) that included goals by Riley Lancour, Braxton Schwartz and another by Sundby (power play).
West Salem (4-6-1) scored its first goal 6:16 into the third period, only to have B-W's Bazl Cook answer with a shorthanded goal seven and a half minutes later to close out the scoring.
Sundby finished with two goals and two assists. Zac Holme also had two assists. Other Blackawks with assists were Sam Sykora, Jake Roussopoulos and Josh Woodington.
“Our line of Riley Lancour, Josh Woodington, and Braxton Schwartz had an outstanding game and Wyatt Sundby controlled the pace of play for us on the blue line,” Trickle added.
Zach Stevens was the winning goalie, saving 22 shots while the Blackhawks outshot the Panthers 46-23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.