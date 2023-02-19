The Baldwin-Woodville boys basketball team outscored Prescott by 20 in the second half to earn the 73-58 win Feb. 9.

Sean Van Someren tied a season high in points with 23. He finished 11-for-16 from the field. He added four rebounds and two steals. Eli Coenen recorded another double double of 21 points and 15 rebounds. Coenen also posted three assists and three steals.

