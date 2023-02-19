The Baldwin-Woodville boys basketball team outscored Prescott by 20 in the second half to earn the 73-58 win Feb. 9.
Sean Van Someren tied a season high in points with 23. He finished 11-for-16 from the field. He added four rebounds and two steals. Eli Coenen recorded another double double of 21 points and 15 rebounds. Coenen also posted three assists and three steals.
Collin Fritts tallied 10 points and six assists. Evan Clausen finished with eight points. Reese Guthrie chipped in with six points. James Borchardt recorded five points and seven rebounds.
The Blackhawks shot 57.6 percent from the field overall and finished with 29 rebounds to Prescott’s 19.
"The keys were limiting their explosive offense, and breaking down their zone for many easy opportunities," B-W coach Scott Benoy said.
B-W’s defense was outstanding against Jordan Malmlov, who torched the Blackhawks for 40 in the team’s first meeting. Malmlov finished 2-for-12 from the field to finish with eight points this time around.
"We ran diamond and one in the second half and were surprised they didn't screen harder to get Malmlov more involved in the offense," Benoy continued.
Brandon Stuart and Dallas Wallin led Prescott with 14 points each. Ian Leask posted 10.
Stuart tallied seven rebounds as Wallin dished out seven assists and recorded six steals.
Prescott shot 43.1 percent from the field overall.
"We are hoping to continue our momentum and playing our best basketball at this time of year," Benoy concluded.
The Blackhawks are now 8-4 in the conference and 14-5 overall.
Baldwin-Woodville 52, New Richmond 39
Coenen was one rebound away from a triple double as he led the Blackhawks to the Feb. 6 win.
He scored a game high 18 points along with nine rebounds and 10 blocked shots. He was 7-for-9 from the field and 4-for-5 from the free throw line.
Borchardt posted 12 points and seven rebounds. Clausen and Van Someren scored eight points each. Clausen pulled down seven rebounds as Van Someren recorded five rebounds. Fritts added five rebounds and seven assists.
"We did a nice job of making them play at our pace," Benoy added. "They like to pressure and run more than we are accustomed to, and I thought we effectively slowed the game down to suit our style."
The Blackhawks shot 45.2 percent from the field overall and outrebounded New Richmond by 12. Baldwin-Woodville outscored the Tigers by 11 in the second half to ice the victory.
"I thought the key was us taking care of the ball and getting quality looks on offense," Benoy stated.
George Schroeder posted a double double of 13 points and 13 rebounds for the Tigers. New Richmond shot 22.8 percent from the field overall.
