Striker’s Lanes Fastpitch Minnesota State Champions

The Striker’s Lanes Fastpitch team took the top spot out of 11 teams in the Minnesota Class A Men’s State Fastpitch Tournament August 3 & 4 held in Mankato, MN.
Pictured team members: Brian Leonhard, Nate Agard, Matt Stuhr, Miles Helgeson, J.R. Dachel, Sean Gibbons, Mike Peterson, Grady Wold, Zac Campbell, Rob Krejci, Mike Nilssen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.