For the second time in less than a month, the St. Croix Valley Fusion and Central Wisconsin Storm girls hockey team played a hockey game.
And for the second time, the game went into overtime with the Storm winning both games by the same score, 3-2.
For the second time in less than a month, the St. Croix Valley Fusion and Central Wisconsin Storm girls hockey team played a hockey game.
And for the second time, the game went into overtime with the Storm winning both games by the same score, 3-2.
The Jan. 21 game saw Madeline Kelter convert the game winner with Abigail Dhein and Sophie Bohlin on the assists. Kelter’s goal came at the 3 minute, 12 second mark of overtime.
Alayna Brightbill scored the Fusion’s first goal at the 10:04 mark of the first period with Trinity Mittl and Kendall Sundby on the assists. Brightbill’s goal was on the power play.
Sundby tied the game at 2 on an even strength goal with the assist from Anna Woolley. The goal was her 26th of the season.
The Fusion finished 1-for-5 on the power play while the Storm were 0-for-2.
The Storm outshot St. Croix Valley 26-25 with Woolley stopping 23 shots in a losing effort.
St. Croix Valley is now 4-1 in the conference and 9-7 overall.
Fusion 4, Red Wing 2
Ten Fusion players scored at least one point as the Fusion earned the Jan. 19 win.
Morgan Kivel scored the game’s first goal at the 4:36 mark of the first period with Oaklie Holldorf and Alexis Ralston earning the assists. Mittl gave the Fusion the lead after the first period on an even strength goal with Kraly Walker on the assist.
Kendra Harmon increased the lead to 3-1 with a goal at the 2:47 mark of the second period. Sophia John and Alayna Brightbill were credited with the assists.
Alisha Latham registered the Fusion’s final goal on an even strength goal in the third period with Kivel and Nathalie Rotsaert on the assists.
The Fusion outshot Red Wing 39-18. Both teams finished 0-for-3 on the power play. Jasmine Peterson stopped 16 shots to earn the win.
Fusion 4, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 2
An 11-day break between games didn’t deter the Fusion as they earned the conference win Jan. 16.
Sundby scored the game’s first goal at the 12 minute, 29 second mark of the first period with John and Holldorf on the assists.
Kivel added a power play goal 45 seconds into the second period with Mittl and Sundby on the assists. Mittl added the Fusion’s second power play goal at the 5:50 mark of the second period with Kivel and Walker on the assists.
The Sabers made the score 3-2 in the third period before Kivel iced the game with an empty net goal at the 16:06 mark. Mittl and Sundby were credited with the assists.
The Fusion outshout CF/Menomonie 32-28 with Woolley stopping 26 shots to earn the win.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.