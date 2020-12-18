Trenton Veenendaal’s goal in the third period was the difference as the Baldwin-Woodville boys hockey team defeated Hayward 1-0 Dec. 10.
“I thought our team battled really hard against Hayward,” Blackhawk coach Lucas Trickle said. “We were shorthanded due to injuries and virus-related absences, but we had a number of players step up and play big minutes for us.”
Zach Stevens stopped all 31 Hayward shots to earn the shutout.
“Zach Stevens was outstanding in net again for us and I thought Sam Sykora, Davis Paulsen, Jacob Sanders, and a number of other players played with a ton of heart and grit,” Trickle added.
Sanders and Bazl Cook assisted on Veenendaal’s goal. Veenendaal’s goal come on the power play, where the Blackhawks (3-1 overall) went 1-for-8.
“We will see Hayward again in a couple of weeks and I would expect it to be another entertaining game,” Trickle said.
The rematch is Dec. 28. First, the Blackhawks host Regis/Altoona/McDonell Dec. 15.
