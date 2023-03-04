At the end of the first half in the Feb. 24 regional semifinal, St. Croix Central had a two-point lead by two over defending sectional champion St. Croix Falls.
In the second half, the Saints’ veteran experience started to show as it outscored the Panthers 32-20 to prevail 56-46.
The next night, St. Croix Falls went on the road and defeated Prescott to earn its fifth straight regional title.
Brianna McCurdy led the Saints with 30 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals.
During the game she became the Saints’ all-time leading scorer. Lucy Belisle recorded 11 points and 12 rebounds. Kelsey Cooper posted nine points and eight rebounds.
St. Croix Falls shot nearly 48.7 percent from the field. While Central had more rebounds and assists than the Saints, SCC committed nine more turnovers.
Alayna Hackbarth had a team-high 13 for SCC (9-17 overall) along with six rebounds. Lucy Mansell finished with nine points. Maddy Dull and Chloe Peterson scored seven points each. Elsah Rubis chipped in with six points and 16 rebounds. Delaney Lloyd pulled down six rebounds.
Central shot 30.1 percent from the field. They will graduate Dull, Lloyd and Hackbarth.
SCC 44, B-W 37
What a difference a week made for Central.
On Feb. 14, Baldwin-Woodville outscored the Panthers by 20 in the second half as it rolled to the 28-point victory.
A week later on the same court, No. 11 Central grabbed the lead around the 12-minute mark of the second half and never relinquished it, winning the regional game.
Four Panthers scored between eight and 11 points led by Alayna Hackbarth’s 11. Hackbarth helped seal the win, hitting two huge three-pointers in the game’s final three minutes.
Central finished with seven made three-pointers.
Sophie Hook added 10 points, six rebounds and four steals while Rubis recorded nine points, 14 rebounds and four assists. Dull tallied eight points and four steals.
