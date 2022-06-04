The Baldwin-Woodville dropped its regular season finale 7-3 to St. Croix Falls May 24.
The Saints scored the game’s first seven runs before B-W scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning
Adrian Scott led the SCF offense with three hits, while Brayden Olson had two. Brady Belisle, Nolan Imhoff and Olson had an RBI each.
Olson started and pitched six innings. He struck out 10.
Trenton Veenendaal had three hits for Baldwin-Woodville, who finished 10-4 in the conference and 14-7 overall.
Baldwin-Woodville earned the No. 1 seed in the Division 2 regional. The Blackhawks will host No. 4 St. Croix Central 5 p.m., May 31.
B-W 9, Ellsworth 3
Ellsworth jumped out and scored the game’s first three runs after the first two innings.
The Blackhawks responded with nine runs over the final five innings to win the May 23 game.
Sean Van Someren led the hitting attack with three and three RBI. Masen Werner and Sam Hush posted two hits each. Klay Lorentz and Jesse Gorman had an RBI each.
Werner started for B-W and pitched five innings, striking out five to earn the win. Gorman pitched the final two innings in relief, striking three.
