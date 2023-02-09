The St. Croix Central wrestling team rolled to three wins during the Osceola Duals Feb. 2 in its final tune-up before the postseason.
The Panthers started with a 58-15 win over Chippewa Falls as it won 11 of the 14 matches.
Six of those wins were via pins: Garrett DeLong at 106 pounds, Brock Swenson (145), Noah Nusbaum (160), Owen Wasley (170), Parker Shackleton (195) and Jacob Berends (220). DeLong’s pin was in 19 seconds while Berends was in 2 minutes, 48 seconds.
Teague Holzer earned a 16-2 major decision over Trey Becker at 126 pounds as Maverick Kostrzak defeated Xander Neal 6-2 at 138 pounds. Damian Indykiewicz posted a 10-7 decision over Nolan Pesola at 285 pounds. Trennon Holzer (113) and Nathan Stark (182) earned forfeit wins.
SCC 78, Somerset 0
The Panthers won all 14 matches against the Spartans but wrestled only seven matches as Somerset forfeited seven matches.
Picking up pins were DeLong (113), Max Waters (152), Wasley (170), Stark (182) and Shackleton (195). Christopher Woehrman earned a 10-5 decision at 132 pounds over Kohen Bonnell, while Swenson recorded a 5-4 decision over Ethan Fischer at 145 pounds.
Trennon Holzer (106), Jackson Nalley (120), Teague Holzer (126), Kostrzak (138), Nusbaum (160), Berends (220) and Indykiewicz (285) received forfeit wins.
SCC 59, Osceola 18
Central had two pins and six forfeit wins to highlight the win over Osceola.
Kostrzak (138) and Shackleton (195) had the pins as Berends (220), Indykiewicz (285), Trennon Holzer (113), Teague Holzer (126), Woehrman (132) and Wasley (160) received forfeit wins.
DeLong earned a 4-1 decision over Logan Meyer at 106 pounds while Nusbaum finished off Addison Uddin 5-3 at 170 pounds. Brock Swenson finished off the scoring with a 15-0 win over Tristan Campeau at 145 pounds.
SCC travels to Neillsville for the regional Saturday. Wrestlers need to place in the top four to advance to sectionals. In addition, teams need to place in the top two to advance to the team sectional final Feb. 14 at St. Croix Central.
