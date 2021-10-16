It was a battle between two undefeated volleyball teams in the Middle Border Conference Oct. 5.
Baldwin-Woodville jumped out and won the first set 25-14 against St. Croix Central.
“We’ve been having slow starts to some of our matches,” said SCC coach Mindy Widiker. “Nerves may be a factor in a few of these slow starts.”
In the second set, the Panthers responded and played like a team that was 23-3 heading into the matchup. Central won the next three rather easily 25-14, 25-17, 25-11.
“Defensively, we put up a big block, which made things tough for opposing teams,” Widiker said. “There were a lot of digs defensively during the B-W match.”
Central finished with 63 digs, led by Katie Larson’s 14, while Meadow Berg and Grace Benson posted 13 each. Eliza Cleary had a solo block and two block assists, while Larson had two block assists.
Five Panthers had more than five kills led by Katie Gostovich’s 16. Macie Segebrecht recorded 11 as Larson posted eight. Cleary chipped in with six and Delaynee Bohatta registered five. Berg dished out 35 set assists.
Central was also outstanding on the service line finishing with 11 aces. Gostovich and Larson had three each. Berg and Benson posted two each.
SCC 3, Amery 0
The first set against Amery saw another rough start for the Panthers, but this time they prevailed 26-24, They won the next two games less stressful 25-14, 25-18 to earn the sweep Oct. 7.
“We did a nice job of getting both teams out of system with tough effective serves,” Widiker said, about both Baldwin-Woodville and Amery. “The team did a better job of limiting our service errors this week.”
Hanna Dux was the star behind the service line as she had three aces. Benson had two.
Gostovich led the hitting attack again with 11 kills, tallying two more than Segebrecht. Bohatta posted eight and Larson recorded six.
Larson posted a team-high seven digs with Bohatta next with five. Elise Rippentrop dished out 25 set assists as Madison Mousel posted 10.
The Panthers finished with 10 block assists. Cleary had three. Gostovich, Larson and Bohatta recorded two each.
“We played good defense, made smart choices and we were tough serve receive,” Widiker concluded.
Altoona Invitational
Central played two teams in the Altoona Invitational Oct. 9 and went 1-1 according to online records.
Central defeated Colfax in three games but fell to Hudson in two games.
SCC is now 26-4 on the season.
