Step one for the St. Croix Central girls golf team was accomplished Sept. 29
The Panthers advanced to the sectionals thanks to a second place team finish at the regionals in Clifton Highlands in Prescott.
Prescott won the meet with a 343, followed by the Panthers’ 368. Regis/Altoona was third at 374 and Somerset finished fourth at 400. Those four teams advanced.
“As a whole, we played good, but not great,” said SCC coach Logan Kimberly. “I think all of our girls realize that there are some really solid golf teams in our regional/sectional, and we will definitely need to play better in order to make it out of sectionals for a third trip to state.”
Prescott’s Ava Salay was medalist with a 77, with Somerset’s Ava Pesha two shots behind. Central’s Sally Vangsness and Regis/Altoona’s Elli Anderson were third with an 85.
“Sally will be the first to tell you that she has a lot more in her,” Kimberly said. “She actually started one under through five holes, so I expect her to come out firing at sectionals and stay hot throughout the round.”
Sydney Burgess shot a 92, Gil Holme tallied a 95 and Sarah McHenry finished with a 96.
“All of our scorers had individual rounds in the 40s (Sydney shot 42 on the front, Sarah and Gil both shot a 46 on the back), which is what we’re striving for, but we just need to get both nine hole rounds in the 40s in order to get down to the team score we want,” Kimberly said.
