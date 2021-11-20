It’s been no secret the success the St. Croix Central girls golf team earned this year on the course as it finished second in the state at the Division 2 meet last month.
It also turns out the senior-laden varsity roster were successfully academically as well.
Sally Vangsness, Sydney Burgess, Sarah McHenry, Gil Holme and Janessa Olson earned high academic all-state honors by the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin.
To earn the honor, the players had to have a cumulative grade-point average of at least 3.25, participation in at least 75% of their team’s varsity matches and are in grades 10-12.
The Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin announced 393 girls from 99 high schools were honored. In fact, the average GPA of this year’s honorees is an exceptional 3.850.
